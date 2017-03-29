Significant drop in overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has seen a dramatic drop in overcrowding this Wednesday morning.

According to figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were three people treated on trolleys and two patients on additional beds or trolleys in the wards.

It is the lowest rate of overcrowding at the Dooradoyle facility in a number of months, and has one of the lowest levels of overcrowding in the country.

UHL had the highest rate of overcrowding in the country last week, with 260 patients treated on trolleys from Monday to Friday.

Just five people on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this morning #health — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) March 29, 2017

#Limerick A&E due to open at the end of May with 27 of the 30 nurses needed hired as briefed today by UHL. @FintanYTWalsh About time! — Cllr Daniel Butler (@DanielButlerFG) March 24, 2017

Last Tuesday, it almost broke another national record, with 61 patients being treated on trolleys.

The UL Hospitals Group said that it hopes to open the new emergency department on May 29, subject to successful recruitment campaign and additional funding.

It is understood that a large number of frontline staff needed for the new project have been appointed.