Limerick student dragged into car and robbed

A STUDENT suffered bruising and soft-tissue injuries when was forcibly pulled into a car and robbed during an incident near Limerick Institute of Technology earlier this week.

Gardai are appealing for information about a dark-coloured Peugeot car which was used by the culprits during the incident which happened near at Old Cratloe Road at around 6pm on Monday.

Inquiries have been conducted in the area where the incident happened and gardai have also begun viewing CCTV as part of their investigation.

A garda spokesperson confirmed a number of students were walking at Old Cratloe Road when they observed a car which was parked at the roundabout near the entrance to LIT.

One of the occupants of the car beckoned the students and when the injured party responded and went to the vehicle, he was forcebibly pulled in through the car window.

The 19-year-old was then held inside the vehicle against his will by the occupants for a short time as they proceeded to steal his wallet from him.

It is understood the vehicle was then driven a short distance by the culprits before the student was thrown from the car which left the scene.

His wallet was also thrown from the vehicle but all the cash was removed.

While extremely traumatised, the teenager sustained some bruising and soft-tissue injuries during the incident.

Gardai at nearby Mayorstone station are investigating the incident and anyone wiith information or who witnesses what happened is asked to contact them at (061) 456980.

They are particularly appealing for any information relating to the car which was used by the culprits.

”This vehicle is described as a being a dark blue Peugeot hatchback,” said a garda spokesperson.

The driver of the car, who was aged in his early 20s, is described as being of slim build and had dark hair.

The front seat passenger, who is of a similar age, is also described as being of slim build while the back-seat passenger had blonde hair.

Again gardai believe he is aged in his early 20s.