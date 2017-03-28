Gardai investigate attempted armed robbery in county Limerick

GARDAI have arrested one male in connection with an attempted armed robbery in county Limerick.

The incident occurred at St Ailbe's Credit Union in Caherconlish at 3.20pm on Friday, March 24.

It is understood two males, armed with handguns, entered the Credit Union and threatened staff, while a getaway driver waited outside. The perpetrators left the premises, empty handed, shortly after entering the Credit Union.

Garda Louise Jordan said gardai are “particularly interested in a red/wine coloured Ford Focus that was seen in the area in the lead up to this robbery”.

“We have information to hand that the partial registration number of this vehicle was 00- C. This vehicle then was observed driving up the hill towards Bohermore shortly after the robbery. Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating this incident.

“They are very keen on receiving information regarding this vehicle particularly. Maybe some of the locals from the area may have seen this vehicle acting suspiciously in the area a short time before the robbery or observed the occupants in it after the robbery,” said Garda Jordan.

One male was arrested shortly after the incident and was charged with attempted robbery at Limerick District Court on Monday. He has been remanded in custody.

Gardai ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340.