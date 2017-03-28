€15.4m in housing infrastructure funding announced for Limerick

MORE THAN €15.4m has been allocated for the provision of two roads in Limerick, which will help to facilitate the construction of new houses.

The funding under the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund will see in the construction of distributor roads in both Mungret and Greenpark in the west of the city.

Mungret has received €10.5m in funding for a distributor road, which it’s hoped will facilitate the construction of 450 houses by 2021 and 2,700 houses over the next 10 years.

Greenpark has also received €4.93m for a distributor road, which will facilitate the construction of 400 new houses by 2021 and 700 houses in the longer term.

“This is very welcome news and an endorsement of Limerick in terms of growing the city and providing much needed housing,” said Senator Kieran O’Donnell.

“One of the key areas that we need to address in Limerick city is the provision of homes. This €15.4m in funding will facilitate the putting in place of the roads and other necessary infrastructure to make it possible for the construction of much required houses to get underway,” added Mr O’Donnell.

Under the scheme, the Government provides two thirds of the funding with the local authority providing a third.

It is part of the Government's Rebuilding Ireland programme, and it aims to target the provision of necessary physical infrastructure to activate large housing development.

Senator Maria Byrne said: “This funding will help deliver a strong mix of private, rental and social housing delivery at appropriate locations and create new and attractive local communities to live in at affordable prices and rents.

“Together with other complementary and targeted measures under the Government’s Action Plan for Housing, the delivery of this housing in the next four years will have an extremely positive impact on the availability of housing in the short to medium term,” she added.

Local councillor Daniel Butler also welcomed news of the roads, saying that he was “delighted” that Mungret has received “one of the highest allocations nationally”.

“This road will not only help activate housing development but will help alleviate the growing traffic problems in the area,” added Mr Butler.

“The Greenpark Distributor Road is one that has been also long-awaited and will help to open up that whole area for development, and importantly alleviate the need to use the South Circular Road for any future developments which is a huge concern locally,” he continued.

“It is important to note this funding is to open lands for developments and we now need to see developers respond in kind and provide much needed housing and make their contributions also towards the creation of local infrastructure and facilities.”

Cllr James Collins warned that those in charge should "learn from the mistakes of the past".

"At Mungret we started by putting in the parks, playground and schools first. These distributor roads will now allow housing development to happen, but to be a success it must be in a controlled manner," he said.

"Any new housing developments must meet the needs of families and communities of the future. These developments need to be well planned, coordinated, delivered and managed. If so, I believe it will bring housing in Limerick well into the future and cater for families that are currently crying out for quality housing and amenities," added Mr Collins.