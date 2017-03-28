Arrests made after handgun produced at 21st party in Limerick

TWO men have been arrested by Bruff gardai in connection with a handgun being produced at a 21st birthday party in County Limerick.

Revellers at a 21st celebration at a house in Doon “ran for their lives” after the firearm was produced in the early hours of Sunday, February 26.

It is understood that the perpetrator was one of three men who gatecrashed the party.

According to a local, the uninvited guests, who are not from Doon, started causing trouble.

“They were asked to leave and they wouldn’t. Then there was a bit of a scuffle. One of the three pulled out a handgun, pointed it at one individual at the party and he said, ‘I’ll blow your f***ing head off’. This caused consternation and everybody ran for their lives. There was huge panic,” said the local.

No shots were discharged and the three men then left.

The person who spoke to the Limerick Leader at the time stressed that the family and the young man, who was celebrating his 21st birthday, are hard-working and highly respected in the community.

“They have no links with crime or anything like that. The lads who caused the trouble weren’t invited and then wouldn’t leave,” he added.

Following lengthy investigations by Bruff gardai, they swooped on Wednesday, March 15.

Gardai confirmed two males, aged in their twenties, were arrested in the Pallasgreen area.

They were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against State Act and questioned for upto a day in Bruff garda station.

They were released without charge with a file being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.