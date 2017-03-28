Limerick's garda chief marked for promotion to asst commissioner level

LIMERICK'S most senior garda David Sheahan has been selected to be promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner in the force.

Chief Superintendent Sheahan is one of five garda chief superintendents to be promoted to the rank by the Policing Authority.

However, only one of the panel of five can be promoted at present because of an embargo imposed by the Department of Public Expenditure.

A total of 31 chief superintendents applied to take part in the selection competition, which was the first to be held by the Policing Authority since it was given responsibility for senior promotions at the start of the year.

A native of Wexford, Chief Supt Sheahan moved to Waterford in 1997. He has been stationed in Limerick for the past seven years.

During that time he has overseen a major crackdown on crime in the city which has resulted in the prosecution of major figures on both sides of Limerick’s gangland feud.

“It is testament to all the good work that has gone on in Limerick over the last number of years and I would like to thank our gardai for their support,” said Chief Supt Sheahan of his selection to the rank of assistant commissioner.

“The people I do the work for are the people of Limerick and I certainly want to say a sincere thank you to them. They embarked on a journey a number of years ago and through all the troubles we experienced in Limerick I received tremendous support from the communities. That is the real reason I was doing what I was doing. I took on the job to provide leadership for the people of Limerick.”

Promotion has already been sanctioned for Det Chief Supt Michael O'Sullivan.

The Policing Authority said the remaining four would be appointed “if and when” positions in the rank were to be filled.

If the remaining positions do not become available before March 23 next year, then promotion will not take place and candidates will have to reapply.