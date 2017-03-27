Sadness at death of popular Limerick publican

A COMMUNITY has been plunged into sadness following the death of a well-known publican in County Limerick.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Denis Collins, 74, proprietor at Punch’s Bar in Patrickswell, who died unexpectedly on Saturday.

Patrickswell TD Niall Collins extended his sympathies to the family of Mr Collins.

“The local community is in shock really, and people are struggling to come to terms with it,” he said.

“It’s an awful tragedy. Denis Collins would be very well-known, well-respected and well-liked in Patrickswell with the pub business,” added Mr Collins.

Denis Collins was the proprietor of Punch’s for around 25 years, and his son Denis has managed the bar in recent times.

“It’s a very popular spot, they do a lot of 18th and 21st birthday parties,” added Niall Collins.

Mr Collins lived in Jersey for a time before taking over Punch’s pub almost three decades ago.

He is predeceased by his daughter Joanne, and is survived by his wife Anne, son Denis, daughter-in-law Edel.

He is also missed dearly by his grandchildren Ava, Robyn, and Ryan, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell.

The funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery.