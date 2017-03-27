No Bus Eireann services in Limerick as strike continues 

BUS Eireann services in Limerick remain at a standstill as a fourth day of industrial action is underway.

Dozens of staff have been picketing outside three locations in the city – Roxboro Road, Sexton Street and Colbert Station – since around 5am this Monday.

The strike action – over cost-cutting plans – began on Friday morning and continued over the weekend.

There are no Expressway, city or rural county services operating as a result of the strike.

Some Iarnród Éireann workers refused to pass the pickets on Friday resulting in all rail services to and from Limerick being cancelled.

However, rail services resumed over the weekend and are now operating as normal.

All train services operating on all routes today, no disruption anticipated arising from Bus Eireann dispute. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 27, 2017

Commuters who use Bus Éireann services had to make alternative arrangements over the weekend as did students who are attending college or university.

Speaking this Monday, Dermot Healy of the NBRU says he and his colleagues remain resolute.

“We were not expecting much to happen over the weekend, the mood is still the same (as it was on Friday) and we are willing to stay here as long as it takes,” he said.

While there is still some support for the striking workers several people took to social media over the weekend to criticise the action.