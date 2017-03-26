Emergency services tackle Limerick city house fire

FIRE SERVICE ATTENDED SCENE FOR NEARLY TWO HOURS

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Email:

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

Emergency services fight Limerick city house fire

EMERGENCY services combated a potentially serious house fire in Limerick city this Sunday morning, the Limerick Leader has learned. 

Limerick Fire Service were alerted of a house fire at Meadowbrook, Mill Road, in Corbally, at 9.15am, and two appliances were immediately dispatched to the scene. 

According to a source, the fire started in the attic of the home, but was quickly quenched before it could spread. 

The units returned to the Mulgrave Street base at 10.50am. 