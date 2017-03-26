Emergency services tackle Limerick city house fire
FIRE SERVICE ATTENDED SCENE FOR NEARLY TWO HOURS
EMERGENCY services combated a potentially serious house fire in Limerick city this Sunday morning, the Limerick Leader has learned.
Limerick Fire Service were alerted of a house fire at Meadowbrook, Mill Road, in Corbally, at 9.15am, and two appliances were immediately dispatched to the scene.
According to a source, the fire started in the attic of the home, but was quickly quenched before it could spread.
The units returned to the Mulgrave Street base at 10.50am.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on