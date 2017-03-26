Cyclist killed on Limerick to Galway road

A CYCLIST has died following a road traffic accident near Bunratty this Sunday.

The pedal cyclist, aged in his 50s, was fatally injured when he was in collision with a camper van, on the N18 main Limerick to Galway Road near Bunratty.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick. No other persons were injured in this incident.

The stretch of road is closed to facilitate a Garda Forensic Collision Examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.