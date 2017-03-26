Second teenager dies following Limerick road crash

A YOUNG woman has lost her fight for life following a serious road crash in Abbeyfeale on Friday.

This Sunday afternoon, gardaí confirmed that the 18-year-old woman, who is understood to be from Ennis, was pronounced dead at UHL on Saturday night.

The teenager was taken to UHL after the vehicle she was a passenger in collided with a truck at Ward’s Cross, on the N21 Limerick-Tralee Road, east of Abbeyfeale, on Friday evening.

The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Gary Kelly, also from Ennis, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck did not have any serious injuries, gardaí stated on Friday night.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.