Cyclist involved in serious road crash in Bunratty

EMERGENCY services have attended the scene of a serious traffic accident on the main Limerick to Galway road near Bunratty.

The incident, which is understood to have involved a cyclist, occurred at approximately 12pm this Sunday. Gardai from Shannon as well as medical personnel responded.

Shannon Fire Service was notified of the incident before midday, and dispatched three appliances to the scene. It is understood that they left the scene of the serious accident at 2.40pm.

The cyclist is being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

CLARE: The off-ramp from the N18 Clare/Galway Rd NB at J7 Sixmilebridge is closed due to a crash. Use another exit. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 26, 2017

A garda spokesperson has described the accident as “serious”.

Gardai remain at the scene and the road remains open.

For updates, stay with limerickleader.ie or follow the Limerick Leader on our social media platforms - Twitter, Instagram & Facebook.