Emergency services attend road crash in Limerick

EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic accident in county Limerick on Saturday night.

At 9.03pm, Limerick Fire Service was alerted of the incident at Maddaboy, Murroe, and two units were immediately dispatched to the scene. The National Ambulance Service and members of An Garda Síochána also examined the incident.

It is understood that the incident was “minor” and that the driver of the vehicle did not sustain any serious injuries.