Teenager killed in Limerick road crash named

THE TEENAGER killed in the double-vehicle road crash in Abbeyfeale on Friday evening has been named as Gary Kelly, of Ennis.

Mr Kelly, 19, died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a truck, at Wards Cross, on the N21 Limerick-Tralee Road, one mile outside Abbeyfeale.

A critically-injured 18-year-old female passenger was taken to University Hospital Limerick, and is currently on life support, it is understood. Mr Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, gardaí confirmed on Friday night.

LIMERICK:N21 Lim/Tralee Rd closed again by Gardai east of Abbeyfeale following serious collision. Diversion in place https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 25, 2017

The N21 was reopened around 7.50am, but was the road was closed again by gardaí for further technical examination. Diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Newcastle West garda station on 069-20650, or the garda confidential telephone line at 1800-666-111, or any garda station.