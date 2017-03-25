Clare cyclist killed in Dublin road crash named

THE CYCLIST who lost his life in a road traffic collision in Dublin has been named as Parteen native and Central Bank solicitor Paul Hannon.

Mr Hannon, aged in his 40s, died after colliding with a car on Patrick Street in the early hours of Friday morning. He was removed by ambulance to St James’ Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver, who is understood to be a taxi driver, was uninjured after the incident.

Mr Hannon, who attended Parteen national school and St Munchin’s College, first qualified as an accountant, and later worked as a solicitor. The Clare man, who had been living in Dublin for a number of years, was working as a senior enforcement lawyer for the Central Bank of Ireland, after working for his brother Philip’s solicitor firm.

Mr Hannon, who had four sisters and five brothers, also worked for humanitarian charity Goal, in Sierra Leone in 2004.

Parteen parish priest, Fr Tom Carroll described the deceased as an “excellent adventurer who travelled the world”. Noting his charity work, Fr Carroll said that Paul had a “very strong social conscience about the Third World”.

Paying tribute to its former club member on social media, Meelick's Parkville Football Club said that Mr Hannon was a "lovely quiet well mannered guy and a beautiful graceful soccer player".

Local councillor Cathal Crowe said that the Parteen community has been left “very upset” after hearing the tragic news.

“Whilst I did not know Paul, I would have known his family very well. They are very well-liked in the community, and they are heavily-involved in the community. The reaction to the news has been one of great upset,” he told the Limerick Leader this Saturday morning.

He added that he and the whole community offer their condolences to Mr Hannon’s family and friends.

Beloved son of John and Florence Hannon. Paul will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sisters Marie, Breda, Aisling and Clodagh, brothers Philip, John, Donal, Fergal and Brian, brothers-in-law Nigel and Colm, sisters-in-law Nuala, Triona and Stacey. Paul will be especially missed by his beloved nephews and nieces Luke, Liath, Mark, Niall, Katie, Kevin, Lucy, Amy, John, Christopher and Lily, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Blackwater this Saturday evening from 5 pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Parteen at 7 pm. Funeral Mass Sunday at 2 pm with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Fr Peter Mc Verry Trust.

A garda spokesman said that anyone with information should contact Kevin Street Garda Station in Dublin on 01 666 9400.