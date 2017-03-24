Gardai investigating fatal road crash in Limerick

GARDAÍ in Newcastle West are investigating a double-vehicle road collision in Abbeyfeale this Friday evening, in which a young man was killed.

Gardaí have confirmed that a 19-year-old male was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving collided with a truck, at Wards Cross, on the N21 Limerick-Tralee Road, on the Limerick side.

A seriously injured 18-year-old female passenger was taken to University Hospital Limerick, with injuries being described as "critical". The driver of the truck was uninjured, gardaí stated this Friday night.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were alerted of the incident at 6.48pm.

LIMERICK: The N21 Limerick/ Tralee Rd is closed east of Abbeyfeale due to a crash. Diversions in place via Athea. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 24, 2017

As of 10.05pm, three fire service units remain at the scene; two from Newcastle West, and one from Abbeyfeale.

The road has been closed and will remain closed for a number of hours while garda forensic collision investigators examine the scene, with diversions in place via Athea.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Newcastle West garda station on 069-20650, or the garda confidential telephone line at 1800-666-111, or any garda station.