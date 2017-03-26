€3.2m council funds allocated for roads in west Limerick

MORE THAN €3.2m is to be spent on road works in the Adare-Rathkeale municipal district this year.

The yearly scheduled works will include road reconstruction, surface dressing, tar patching and general maintenance, with money also earmarked for specific projects.

The biggest portion of money — €1.3m — will be spent on the reconstruction of roads in the west Limerick district under the Restoration Maintenance Grant, while over €780,000 will be spent on general maintenance.

“General maintenance covers a wide range of works such as verges and drainage, cleaning water channels, street cleaning, opening inlets, signage, elimination of localised flooding, junction maintenance, dealing with accidents, oil spillages, storms, emergencies and general repairs to roads and footpaths,” said a council spokesperson.

Almost €280,000 will be spent on the reconstruction of the R519 at Gortfadda towards Neville’s Cross.

The R512, from Ballyneety towards Sheahan’s Cross, will also be reconstructed at a cost of €93,000.

Locals roads due to be reconstructed include Ballycasey, Kildimo, towards the N69, at a cost of €95,000.

Deelish, Creeves, is due to be reconstructed at a cost of €114,000.

Alos €5,000 is being allocated for a feasibility study and preliminary design for a footpath on the Blackabbey Road in Adare.

Three bridges are on the schedule of work for bridge rehabilitation; Courtbrown at a cost of €40,000, Ballingarry at a cost of €60,000 and Ballylin for €60,000.

There are two projects in the district set to fall under the Low Cost Safety Improvement Scheme, grants for which are allocated based on accident data along with inspection of sites and “discussions between the local authority and the regional road safety engineer”.

Ardtomin and Scanlon’s Cross are due to benefit under the safety scheme, at a cost of €136,000 and €25,000 respectively.

Some other allocations under the schedule of works include €18,800 for grass cutting and €77,000 for tree pruning, landscaping and public spaces.

Maintenance for the park in Adare will be carried out with the allocation of €25,000, while park maintenance in Croom will cost €10,000.