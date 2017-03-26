Black water one of many issues facing residents in Limerick village

BALLYHAHILL residents are calling on the council to help them fix a number of ‘concerning’ issues in the village’s infrastructure, including black toilet water, silty tap water and ‘scary’ roads during icy weather.

The village, situated on a slope, faces numerous issues which a local residents’ group is hoping to address with help from Limerick City and County Council.

Ballyhahill Development Association chairperson Tom O’Brien addressed the monthly Adare-Rathkeale municipal district meeting. With him, a jar of tap water from the village, which appeared to have small amounts of silt in it.

“A couple of people have come to us in relation to the water pipes in the village, the drinking water. We have the water mains going down through the village,” said Mr O’Brien.

“Every now and again, when the fire brigade comes from Foynes to test the pressure in the pipes, a few people have brought it to our attention that when they’re gone, they would flush the toilet maybe six or seven times, there’s nothing coming only black water,” he said.

“Another person came to us and said, as soon as the fire brigade tests the pressure, they know that their washing machine is blocked.

“There’s a feeling that the condition of the pipes is deteriorating over time. As a whole community, we have concerns, and we want to put it out there to see if there’s any means of addressing it,” he added.

Mr O’Brien also stressed that at least one exit from the hilly village must be gritted during cold weather.

“There is a pull up through the village and a steep hill out of the village. In frosty weather it can be hard enough to get out of here. It can be quite scary when they come out in the morning with the car, to know that the street is like glass,” said Mr O’Brien.

A number of other issues were raised which need to be addressed in the coming years, but the water was established as something that needs an urgent fix.

“The water silt issue is something we will have to look at. It’s not right that any community would have water like that in this day and age,” said Cllr Kevin Sheahan.