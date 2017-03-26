Construction of new €20m Croom school put out to tender

CROOM’S new Coláiste Chiaráin building is now one step closer to completion, as tenders for the construction have been advertised.

The school has an estimated price tag of between €15m and €20m.

“This fits our timeline. As of now, everything is on target for a September 2018 opening,” said a LCETB spokesperson.

Niall Collins TD welcomed the news, saying: “This new building can't come quick enough for the pupils, staff and everybody associated with the school, as the present third world-like conditions in which it operates is well documented.

"In excess of 70 prefab classrooms are in use on an exceptionally undersized campus.”

“I will be pressing the LCETB to assess the tenders as quickly as possible so that a suitable lead contractor can be appointed,” he said.