No convictions in two thirds of Limerick speeding cases

ALMOST two thirds of the speeding prosecutions before a single sitting of Kilmallock Court last week were struck out, withdrawn or adjourned.

Almost 80 cases were listed before Judge Marian O’Leary relating to detections at locations in East and South County Limerick and in the city,

All of the prosecutions were initiated as a result of detections made by the operators of GoSafe vans which are contracted to carry out speed checks on behalf of gardai

In each case, the operator gave evidence as to the location and time of the alleged offence as well as the speed of the offending vehicle.

Judge O’Leary was told that in each case a court summons had been issued as the original fixed charge penalty notice (€80) had not been paid within the appropriate timeframe.

A number motorists admitted they had been speeding but said they had not received any notification in the post.

“If I had received the fine I would have paid it,” said one man’s whose case was struck out.

“The summons was the first I heard of it,” said another man who was detected driving at 117kph in a 100kph zone.

“You were travelling at nearly motorway speed,” commented Judge O’Leary who struck out the case based on the man’s evidence.

Other cases were dismissed after the defendants gave evidence that they had sold the offending vehicle prior to the date of the alleged offence.

Several other cases were adjourned or struck out due to the difficulties relating to the nomination of drivers who were not the registered owners of vehicles.

Of the 76 prosecutions before the court last week, just 27 resulted in convictions.

In more than half of those cases the defendant was not present in court for the proceedings.

More than 20 cases were struck out by the judge while a further 19 were withdrawn by the State.

Nine cases were adjourned to a later date.