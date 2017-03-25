Sports Direct to open at Limerick retail park

BIG name sports retailer Sports Direct is set to open at the Childers Road retail park in Limerick city.

The company, headed by controversial businessman Mike Ashley, is to open in the Heatons unit at the retail park.

It comes after Sports Direct acquired Heatons.

The two brands will operate in the same premises, alongside fashion retailer USC.

The company says the trio “will showcase exciting store concepts and world class brands all under the one roof, which promises to deliver the ultimate shopping experience to customers looking for leading fashion and sports clothing, footwear, equipment and homewares.”

Leonard Brassel, managing director of for Sports Direct Ireland said: “We are proud and excited to be bringing the newest Sportsdirect.com concept store as well a USC to the people of Limerick whilst at the same time updating our current Heatons.”

Around 75 people are employed at the 29,000 square foot complex in the Childers Road.