Limerick teen undergoes surgery to correct curve in spine

THE parents of Meghan Halvey-Ryan say they’re “over the moon” after she underwent surgery to correct a curve in her spine.

The plight of the thirteen-year-old, who suffers from scoliosis, featured on an RTÉ Investigates documentary earlier this year and she also featured on the Late Show last month.

While her long-awaited operation was put back on several occasions in recent months, it was carried out at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin this Thursday.

Megan remains in ICU at the hospital but is likely to be moved to a ward over the weekend.

Her mother, Sharon, told the Limerick Leader the eight hour procedure was a major success and that her daughter’s spine is now almost fully straight.

She said is hopeful her daughter will be discharged from hospital by the end of next week and will be able to return to Limerick.

“It was a major procedure so she’s in a lot of pain alright but we are over the moon and we are thrilled with the outcome, Dr (Pat) Kiely did a brilliant job and we are delighted,” she said.

Meghan’s doctors have spoken to her about the operation and her mother said she was shown photographs following the procedure.

“She’s sleeping a lot but she is delighted that it is all over and she’s looking forward to getting home,” said Sharon.

Once she returns home to Dooradoyle, Meghan will undergo physiotherapy as part of the recovery process which will continue for a number of weeks.