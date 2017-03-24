Limerick train services affected by Bus Eireann strike

MANAGEMENT at Iarnród Éireann have confirmed that no train services are operating in or out of Colbert Station this Friday morning as workers have not passed pickets placed by Bus Eireann workers.

The all-out strike action, which began at midnight, has created chaos for commuters locallly as there are no Expressway, city or county services running.

Private operators are not affected by the strike and school transport services operated by Bus Eireann are also operating as normal.

Barry Kenny of Iarnród Éireann says while there is no industrial dispute at the rail company, services to and from Colbert Station have been affected.

“We have no services out of Limerick at all that affects Limerick to Limerick Junction, it also affects Limerick to Ennis and Limerick to Galway,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

No services operating between Limerick and Limerick Junction or between Limerick and Ennis — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 24, 2017

The company has also said that the late night specials from Heuston to Limerick and other areas after the Ireland Wales international "cannot be guaranteed" - with more information due "asap".

Tonight's late night match specials from Heuston to Cork/Limerick/Galway cannot be guaranteed, will confirm asap. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 24, 2017

If you have been affected by today’s strike action, let us know via out social media platforms – Twitter, Instagram or Facebook – or email news@limerickleader.ie