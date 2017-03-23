Ulster Bank to close two branches in Limerick

Ulster Bank has announced it is to close two branches in Limerick later this year as part of a nationwide restructuring programme.

Around 20 jobs are at risk locally with the branches in Newcastle West and Castletroy earmarked for closure.

20 other branches across the country are set to close by September.

The move means Ulster Branch will no longer have a presence outside of Limerick city where it will retain branches at O’Connell Street and Dooradoyle.

The Croom branch closed two years ago while its branch at UL closed after Bank of Ireland was awarded the contract to operate there.

Vicky O'Sullivan of the Newcastle West Business Association said she was gutted when she heard that the local branch is to close.

"It came out of the blue, it's a huge blow for the town, I'm shocked and we're worried about the impact it will have on staff," she said.

Ulster Bank chief executive Gerry Mallon said the decision to close branches was a difficult one which the bank did not take lightly

“Our branch network remains an important part of how we serve our customers. However, the role of the branch continues to move toward advice and away from day-to-day transactions, with only 10* of our customer interactions now happening in branch,” he said.