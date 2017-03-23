Tribute to Mickey O'Mara of famous Limerick bacon factory

MICHAEL (Mickey) O’Mara, aged 83, of Ballygeale, Patrickswell, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 5 following a short illness.

Born in Dublin in 1933, he moved to Claremorris in the early 1940s where his father worked as general manager of the Claremorris Bacon Company. He went to primary school in Claremorris and secondary school in Castleknock.

Mickey joined the Bacon Company of Ireland (O’Maras of Limerick) as a trainee manager in 1951 and in 1974 was appointed MD. He was the fourth generation to join the family business and was the longest serving MD of the company and remained in that position until the company merged in 1985. He served as a director of the Pigs and Bacon Commission and held a position on the board for many years.

He was also trustee of the Catholic Housing Society who built affordable housing.

He spent that last 15 years working in TFX, Annacotty. These were very happy years for Mickey and he valued the great friendships he made with the staff at TFX.

Mickey will be remembered for his kindness and integrity, his sense of humour and fun loving spirit. He never saw any badness in anyone, only good. He was a deeply religious man who until his illness last summer attended Mass every day.

Mickey was a keen gardener and won many prizes at Limerick Show for his vegetables. He had a special love for nature, particularly horses, dogs, birds and all sports – he played rugby for Garryowen in his younger days. He travelled to many Muster rugby matches and was also a keen Mayo football fan.

Mickey was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Angela and they were happily married for 56 years. He was a wonderful father and his idea of real happiness was having all his family around him. He is sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, sons and daughters Nicholas, Kathryn, Julie and Michael; grandchildren Amy, Nicola, Conor, Isabelle, Mark, Megan, Josh, Beccy and Eve, his sister Betty, brother-in-law Vaughan, daughters-in-law Mags and Allyson and great granddaughter Lilly. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

N.J. O’M.