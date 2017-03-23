Investigation into fire at well-known Limerick bus hire company

GARDAI are investigating a fire which engulfed two coaches at a west Limerick bus hire company.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6am this Wednesday morning at Madigan’s Bus Hire in Ardagh, when the two buses became engulfed in flames.

Three units from Newcastle West and Rathkeale fire stations attended the scene and fought the blaze for three hours.

Gardaí from Newcastle West station also attended the scene, and are currently investigating the incident at the well-known family business.

According to gardaí, no arrests have been made.

It is understood that the premises was broken into, but it is not known how the buses caught fire.