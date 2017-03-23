Limerick man charged over 'acid' attack on former partner

A MAN who is accused of assaulting a woman who sustained severe injuries when she was stabbed and doused with acid has been granted bail despite a garda objection.

The 28-year-old, who has an address in St Mary’s Park, appeared before Limerick District Court this Wednesday afternoon.

Detective Garda Ronan O’Reilly told the court the defendant was arrested on Monday and that he made no reply when he was formally charged on Tuesday night.

The man is accused of assaulting his then partner, causing her harm at her home at Hassett Villas, Thomondgate overnight on November 26, last.

He faces a separate charge of assaulting her at the same location on an unknown date last October.

Opposing bail, the detective said the alleged victim was found in an unconscious state on the floor of her flat when gardai were alerted to an incident in the early hours of November 27.

She was placed in an induced coma and spent more than two months in hospital.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told she sustained severe burns to her face, neck, throat and upper limbs as some form of acid was poured over her.

The woman, who cannot live independently because of her injuries, also sustained a stab wound to the back, fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

While gardai expressed concerns the accused would “contact” the woman if released, Judge O’Leary granted him bail subject to an independent surety of €2,500 being approved by the court.

He must also sign on daily and obey a curfew.