Limerick Kube event to raise funds for Mid-West Cancer Foundation

EMPLOYEES at Cook Medical in Limerick will host ‘The Kube’ charity event on Saturday week in the South Court Hotel in aid of the Mid-West Cancer Foundation.

Staff are aiming to raise up to €30,000 from the event on Saturday, April 1, at 8.30pm.

Angela Moloney, finance director at Cook Medical, said the company is acutely aware that cancer is a disease which affects many, either personally or through its impact on family and friends.

Ms Moloney will also be competing on the night as attendees at the event bid money to go head to head with her in a ‘Beat the Boss’ challenge.

The founder of the Mid-West Cancer Foundation, Professor Sanjeev Gupta, a consultant medical oncologist and regional director of services at University Hospital Limerick, is encouraging people to attend on the night.

“We are delighted and honoured that Cook Medical has chosen the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation as the recipient of the money that will be raised by The Kube. The Foundation, your local cancer charity, would be grateful for your support of this exciting event that Cook Medical has kindly organised and look forward to seeing you there,” said Professor Gupta.

One in two people in Ireland will develop cancer during their lifetime, according to figures released by the Irish Cancer Society.

If you would like further information on how to support the event, please email kube@cookmedical.com or tel 061 334440 and ask for a Kube committee member.