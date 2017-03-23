Pensioner charged with sexual assault of woman in county Limerick

A PENSIONER was charged with the sexual assault of a woman in County Limerick at Kilmallock Court this week.

The man, who is aged in his late sixties, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary on Tuesday morning.

Garda Brendan Daly gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the elderly person, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

“I arrested him at 5.15pm on March 11, 2017 at Bruff garda station. At 5.40pm I charged him. He had ‘nothing to say’ in reply,” Garda Daly told the court.

The defendant is accused of sexually assaulting a female at a location in south Limerick on April 25, 2016.

Tom Kiely, solicitor for the pensioner, sought a disclosure order from gardai which was granted by the judge.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy, of Bruff garda station, said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed summary disposal of the case – that it can be heard in the district court. The sergeant said it was an appropriate case for “reporting restrictions”.

Addressing the media in attendance, Judge O’Leary ordered that “neither parties are to be named or identified” in any reports on the hearing, which lasted a matter of minutes.

The case was adjourned to May 26, 2017 in Kilmallock Court where the accused will be put on his election – given the choice to have it heard in the district court or to take it before a higher court in front of a judge and jury.