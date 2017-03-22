Girl, 19, slashed 'abusive' stepdad in violent Limerick incident

A TEENAGE girl who is accused of slashing her stepfather across the face during an incident earlier this month has said she was acting in self-defence.

The 19-year-old, who is living at a women’s refuge in the city, is accused of assaulting the 37-year-old causing him harm at Lock Quay on March 9, last.

She is also accused of assaulting his current partner during a separate incident at Clare Street last Wednesday.

Opposing a bail application, Detective Garda Neil O’Gorman said it will be alleged that after confronting the injured party the defendant produced a blade and slashed him from “ear to ear” before fleeing scene.

The incident, he said, happened at around 2.40pm and was caught on CCTV.

The detective said the defendant has made admissions and that gardai will be recommending that the matter be dealt with on indictment at the circuit court.

He said the teenager did not show any remorse during interview and that he believed she would interfere with witnesses if released.

Judge Mary Larkin was told the injured party had been in a relationship with the defendant’s mother for 14 years but that they broke up last year.

Detective Garda O’Gorman agreed he was aware of allegations the relationship had been abusive after solicitor John Devane said his client had witnessed her mother being “beaten, abused, kicked and everything else” by her stepfather.

In her evidence, the accused claimed she was defending herself as the man had “had his two hands around my throat”.

She told the court she was willing to obey “any and all” bail conditions and she gave an undertaking that she will “walk past” the alleged injured party if she encounters him.

Judge Larkin, who also heard evidence from the teenager’s mother, said she was willing to grant conditional bail including the lodgment of €300 by an independent surety.

When released, the 19-year-old must sign on daily at her local garda station and she must obey a nightly curfew.