Limerick motorists urged to exercise caution as snow warning remains in place

MOTORISTS in Limerick are being urged to exercise caution as a nationwide yellow snow alert remains in place.

While there are no reports of major issues in Limerick this Wednesday morning, gardai say motorists should be careful – especially when travelling on minor roads.

Exercise caution on the roads & footpaths over the next number of days as snow, frost and rain are expected. Plan your journey and be safe pic.twitter.com/uqHCdbdZmn — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 22, 2017

While there was some snowfall across the county overnight, it had cleared by dawn with all primary roads remaining passable.

There were significant amounts of snowfall in other parts of the country with some roads in Tipperary and north Cork reported to be impassable.

A yellow weather alert which was issued by Met Éireann yesterday remains in place until 10am.

Spring in Kilfinane #snowday #spring #march #snow #sneachta A post shared by Deirdre O'Shaughnessy (@deshocks) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

Eerily still and flipping cold car says -3 up here in #templeglantine this morning! #Limerick #Ireland pic.twitter.com/HNz8AAeBsW — White Dove Nurseries (@WhiteDoveLMK) March 22, 2017

Send us your weather photos via out social media platforms - Twitter, Instagram, Facebook- or email news@limerickleader.ie