Limerick motorists urged to exercise caution as snow warning remains in place

Gardai say motorists should be careful - particularly on minor roads

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

This photograph of snow in Kilfinane was posted on Instagram by Deirdre O'Shaughnessy

MOTORISTS in Limerick are being urged to exercise caution as a nationwide yellow snow alert remains in place.

While there are no reports of major issues in Limerick this Wednesday morning, gardai say motorists should be careful – especially when travelling on minor roads.

While there was some snowfall across the county overnight, it had cleared by dawn with all primary roads remaining passable.

There were significant amounts of snowfall in other parts of the country with some roads in Tipperary and north Cork reported to be impassable.

A yellow weather alert which was issued by Met Éireann yesterday remains in place until 10am.

