Limerick gardai appeal for information following spate of burglaries

GARDAI are investigating a spate of burglaries and theft offences in the Castletroy area of the city over the past week.

Several ‘student homes’ at College Court were burgled over the bank holiday weekend, while ten cars were broken into over the course of a single night last week.

According to gardai, various items were taken from the houses which were targeted including bikes, laptops, televisions and games consoles.

Information is being sought in relation to three men who are suspected of breaking into a house at Carysfort Avenue on Monday afternoon.

“In this case three males were spotted acting suspiciously in the area beforehand. One of the males was wearing a black bomber- style jacket, he had a grey tracksuit and white socks. The two other males were dressed in dark clothing,” said Sergeant Kevin Balfe.

Separately, information is being sought after ten parked cars were targeted in the Cois Grudan or Bru na Grudan in the early hours of March 11, while a significant quantity of power tools were stolen from a van which was parked at Caisleann Na hAbhainn overnight on March 15.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the various incidents and can be contacted at (061) 212400.