Limerick's Lifelong Learning Festival to be bigger than ever

FOR the 7th consecutive year, Limerick’s Lifelong Learning Festival will make an exciting return to the city and county during the first week of April.

More than 250 events and activities will entertain and engage people of all ages, and this year’s festival looks set to be the biggest yet.

The 2017 iteration of the festival will take place from Saturday, April 1 to Friday April 7, and was launched this Monday in the Foynes Flying Boat Museum.

The launch, attended by Deputy Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr Noel Gleeson, chairperson of Learning Limerick Josephine Cotter-Coughlan and Director of Foynes Flying Boat Museum, Margaret O’Shaughnessy.

“This year’s festival promises to be one of the greatest – with an activity for everyone, it’ll be hard to miss!” said Ms Cotter-Coughlan.

“The festival is all about promoting learning – whether it’s to do with art, IT, sports or science. Indeed the festival theme this year provides us all with an opportunity to learn something new from others and make positive changes in our lives, and the lives of those around us,” added the chairperson of Learning Limerick.

This year’s festival theme is ‘Communities, Connecting, Learning’, and is organised by the Learning Limerick steering group – the main stakeholders involved in promoting learning across Limerick City and County.

All events throughout the week are free of charge and available for everyone. Events include ‘Building Confidence in Digital Skills’, ‘Women on Wheels’ and ‘Family Physical Activity in the Park’, as well as guided tours, exhibitions and workshops like ‘800 years of Fashion’ – a workshop offered by the Hunt Museum and genealogy.

To open the festival week, a showcase for all the family will take place in Mary Immaculate College on Saturday, April 1.

The free event will offer a snapshot of what the festival programme will offer. The showcase will feature a series of interactive events, activities, performances and workshops spanning across all areas of learning. These include a variety of subjects, such as Laughter Yoga, Genealogy Workshops, Playground science, Technology Showcases, Community Drama and a Treasure Hunt Event around the city centre.

Speaking at the launch, Cllr Noel Gleeson said: "The Limerick Lifelong Learning Festival is always a very important event but this year it's even more special following UNESCO granting Limerick a Learning City Award in January. The range of events taking place means there is something for everyone to do over the week-long festival. I would encourage anyone with an interest in learning to check out the festival and attend some of the events."

Margaret O’Shaughnessy, Director of Foynes Flying Boat Museum, said: “We’re delighted to facilitate the launch of the Limerick Lifelong Learning Festival as museums are a great environment for learning. We would like to wish everyone participating in this event the very best as Life Long Learning is something we should all advocate.”

Free copies of the 2017 Festival Programme are now available throughout Limerick and online.