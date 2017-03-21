Bidding war for '€2.4m' home on Limerick's North Circular Road

A BIDDING war over a Georgian residence on Limerick's North Circular Road has seen the property fetch nearly €1 million above its guide price.

Kilcornan, in one of the city’s most exclusive addresses, guided at €1.65 million in January last.

The Limerick Leader understands from a number of sources that a sale has been agreed for the much-sought after property for in the region of €2.4 million following bids by several parties, but a deal has yet to be finalised.

The property has five bedrooms, five reception rooms, drawing rooms and dining rooms, which feature marble fireplaces, sash windows and original coving.

The residence has yet to appear in the Property Price Register, the national database of all house sales since 2010, and the land which comes with the secluded residence 1.6 acres of mature grounds – will not be included in that figure, and as such, regarded as a separate transaction.

Since 1965 the house had been home to the Sheahan family of architects, who are understood to be downsizing.

“It was a magical place to grow up; it was like having your own private park filled with wildlife,” commercial architect Tom Sheahan told The Irish Times earlier this year.

The Georgian villa built by one of the Alexander brothers, Quaker merchants synonymous with the development of the North Circular Road, in the mid-1800s.

It was constructed into a hollow, so neighbours would think it was a bungalow in “a gesture of modesty intended to hide the imposing scale of the house”.

It is set on two floors and extends to 4,250sq ft, belying its appearance from the roadside.

A spokesperson for Sherry Fitzgerald agents in the city declined to comment, but earlier said that this “expansive Georgian-style Villa is in our view one of the finest period residences in Limerick city” and described it as a “family home steeped in rich historical provenance”.

It is one of a number of multi-million euro residences in Limerick to come to the market in recent months.

Actor and comedian Pat Shortt’s home, the Worlds End in Castleconnell, is now on the market for €1.65 million, after he reportedly paid €2.7 million for the modern home on the banks of the Shannon just over a decade ago.

Again in the city, Gleneagles on the North Circular Road is available for €1.25 million. The five bed property comes with four bathrooms, and is again available through Sherry Fitzgerald.

The North Circular Road has seen many homes with eye-watering price-tags change hands for above six figures.

They include Kilmoyle, which formerly belonged to now London based property developer Aidan Brooks. It is currently in the possession of Gerry McManus, brother of billionaire JP.

La Chasse on the same winding leafy stretch sold for €1,150,000 in 2015; Shelbourne Square fetched €1,103,000 that same year; Cragfield fetched €1 million in 2013, Derravoher and the Coachhouse made €2m in 2013; and 12 Eden Terrace sold for €1,750,000 in 2010.