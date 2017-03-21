Celebrity stylist Gok Wan to travel to Newcastle West

CELEBRITY stylist and award winning TV favourite Gok Wan is coming to Newcastle West for what promises to be a glamorous Easter event.

The King of Style will front a Fashion Brunch Club in the grounds of the Desmond Castle where he will deliver his very individualistic and much sought after fashion advice.

“I am absolutely thrilled to bring my Fashion Brunch Clubs to so many great places, including the beautiful County Limerick and hope that people will take the chance to get all my fashion tips in a more intimate setting. There will be something for everyone’s taste,” Gok said.

Tickets have gone on sale online for the event on Saturday, April 15 which is being hosted by the Newcastle West Business Association.

"It is an honour and a privilege for Newcastle West Business Association to be hosting the king of fashion, Gok Wan and his fabulous Fashion Brunch Club in County Limerick's own style capital, Newcastle West,” Florence Flanagan, the association’s vice-chairperson said.

The Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Brunch Clubs are brand new events featuring Gok Wan himself and will offer audiences a fun day out as well as fashion tips, a seasonal trend demo and all the information every woman needs to dress well.

The Newcastle West event will include brunch, after which Gok will present an exciting catwalk show packed with fabulous outfits.

The audience will also benefit from Gok’s informative body shape master class that will teach women how to dress and style according to their individual shape and size.

Gok will be showcasing the very best of locally sourced fashion.