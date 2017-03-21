Emergency services attend scene of Limerick crash

EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a road traffic accident in Rathkeale early this morning.

Two units from Rathkeale fire station attended the scene of the single car collision just after 4am this Tuesday morning, at Reens East, Castlematrix.

The fire and rescue personnel remained at the scene for an hour.

It is not believed that the occupant sustained any serious injuries.

Roads are icy this morning on the N21 between Rathkeale and Newcastle West, where the accident took place.

Following snowy showers overnight, roads are wet around Limerick city and county, and temperatures are close to zero in many areas.

AA Roadwatch has warned drivers to take additional care if travelling on the roads while the yellow weather warning is in place.

"Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination," said an AA spokesperson.

"Remember, stopping distances are 10 times longer in ice and snow."

Cold, frosty morning out there. Remember stopping distances are 10 x longer in ice and snow. Road conditions here: https://t.co/C56x2eWL7G — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 21, 2017

Temperatures today are set to reach just six or seven degrees, and are due to drop to zero again tonight as the cold snap continues.