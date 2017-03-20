Man found 'safe and well' following searches of river Shannon

A SEARCH operation has wound down after a man was found 'safe and well' following reports that a person had entered the water in Limerick city.

Emergency services were deployed in the early hours of this Monday morning after reports were received that a man had entered the river Shannon near the city centre.

Gardai, crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue as well as volunteers from Limerick Marine Search and Rescue all responded after the alarm was raised at around 3am.

Extensive searches were carried out on the water in the vicinity of Shannon Bridge and along both sides of the river.

The search operation was wound down around an hour later after the man was found ‘safe and well’ near the river shoreline.

It is understood the man did not enter the water and did not require immediate medical attention.

Contact Aware at 1800 804848, the Samaritans at 116 123 or Pieta House at 1800 247247