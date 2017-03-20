Limerick charity organiser in court on fraud

WELL known Limerick charity fundraiser Tina O’Gorman has admitted fraud charges relating to two charity events which she organised.

The mother-of-six from Moyross, who has raised around €1m for local good causes over the past 40 years, has been prosecuted in relation to two events which took place in 2013 and 2014.

Sergeant John Moloney told Limerick District Court the 58-year-old organised a fundraising event at a city hotel in September 2013 in aid of Milford Hospice. However, he said gardai were contacted after it emerged the €3,047 which was raised was not paid over.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told when representatives from Milford Hospice contacted Ms O’Gorman about the monies “numerous excuses” were offered by her.

Other charges related to an event at the Castletroy Park Hotel in November 2014.

More than 160 people attended the event and while monies were paid to the designated charities the hotel was not paid and is at a loss of more than €5,000.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy said his client did not personally benefit from her actions and he told the court that all monies have since been paid to Milford Hospice.

He said Ms O’Gorman is “one of the most genuine people I have come across” and he said what happened was due to her accounting practices not being “up to scratch”.

Mr McCarthy said the defendant, who contested the 2014 local elections for Fine Gael, is adamant that she wants to pay all of the monies owed to the hotel and he asked that she be given time to do so.

Sgt Moloney said there was no garda objection and Judge O’Leary granted the application. The case was adjourned for review at the end of September.