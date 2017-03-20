Limerick council opens book of condolence for Rescue 116 tragedy

LIMERICK City and County Council has opened an online book of condolence in memory of the helicopter victims of the Rescue 116 tragedy.

The Dublin-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter went missing off the coast of Mayo last week.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, who lived in Limerick during her training in the late 90s, was the sole member of the four-person crew recovered, but later died in hospital.

The other crew members lost in the crash – Mark Duffy, Ciaran Smith and Paul Ormsby – have yet to be recovered, with a massive search and rescue operation still on going almost a week after the tragedy. The Shannon-based Rescue 115 has been extensively involved in the search for its missing sister helicopter and crew.

It is believed Rescue 116 may have hit rocks close to Black Rock island, off the coast of Mayo, but poor weather conditions are hampering efforts to recover the helicopter's black box.

Capt Fitzpatrick had over 20 years' flying experience and had returned again to Shannon in 2005 to train on the new SikorskyS92 helicopter for a time.

She helped out in Milford Care Centre as a volunteer during her various stints in Limerick.

She was remembered by former Knock Hill neighbours, where she lived during her training in Shannon, as “full of life; she was incredible”. She was laid to rest in Dublin on Saturday.

A minute's silence was observed before Monday's meeting of metropolitan councillors.

The council has this morning opened an online book of condolence. Members of the public can sign the book here.​