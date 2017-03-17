WATCH: Luke Culhane kicks off Limerick's St Patrick's Day parade

Limerick’s Person of the Year Luke Culhane was bursting with pride, as he kicked off the city’s 2017 St Patrick’s Day parade.

The 14-year-old, who has fought a courageous battle against online bullying, sat on a open-topped white car as he enjoyed the honour of being Limerick’s parade Grand Marshal.

“I’m really proud. I’m Limerick through and through. It’s just class to be able to lead the St Patrick’s Day parade. I’ll remember this for the rest of my life,” the youngster said before setting off tickertape to get the crowd in the mood.

'I'm so proud, this is just so amazing and cool'. Limerick's #StPatricksDay Grand Marshal @lukeculhane1 pic.twitter.com/KS2IPJ8HaB — Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) March 17, 2017

More than 50,000 people braved inclement weather at this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

Among the 4,000 participants in the parade were Donegal street theatre group who brought a splash of colour on what was, weather-wise at least, a dreary, grey day.