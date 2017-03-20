Mountcollins ready to respond: Dedicated team now in place

MOUNTCOLLINS has taken seriously the call to have working defibrillators in every community and has upgraded its existing defibrillator and set up a Community Response Group.

And there was a packed hall when the new regime was unveiled.

The community was prompted to take this action following the incident at a camogie match last October in which Newcastle West player Michelle Herbert’s life was saved by prompt use of a defibrillator at the Feohanagh Castlemahon grounds at Coolyroe.

Now, 30 members of the community in Mountcollins have become volunteers in the Community Response Group and 27 of these have been trained in basic CPR and the use of a defibrillator. The volunteers are drawn from the local Community Centre committee, Mountcollins GAA and Mountcollins AFC and ongoing training will be provided with regular updates being provided from instructors.

“The aim of the Community Response Group is to provide assistance and support until the arrival of the emergency services in the event of medical emergency,” the group’s chairperson, Mary Lyons explained. “This service will be very beneficial to locals, as due to its location it can sometimes take some time for an ambulance to arrive in Mountcollins.”

“During this time assistance can be given which may be lifesaving in some circumstances, or support given during a very difficult time,” she added.

The defibrillator, which has been upgraded and registered with the Irish Heart Foundation, is located in a weather resistant box in the centre of the village. The parish has been divided up into four, with one group of responders for each of the four areas.

Assistance will be available from 6pm to 6am Monday to Friday and from 6pm on Friday to 6am Monday

An allocated phone number has been provided to each household in the village from which a co-coordinator will organise the response to each emergency situation.