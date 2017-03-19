Limerick couple in court to face theft charges

TWO drug addicts who are going out with each other have appeared in court to face charges in relation to the theft of hundreds of euro worth of cosmetics and beauty products from several pharmacies in the city.

Rachel Coleman, aged 34, and Jason Ryan, aged 37, who both live at a flat at John St - were brought before Limerick District Court after bench warrants for their arrest were executed.

Ms Coleman - a mother-of-five - admitted stealing several gift sets from a pharmacy on William Street as well as David Beckham-branded aftershave.

She also stole a Gillette gift set from Shaws at the Crescent Shopping Centre as well as Elizabeth Arden perfume.

All of the offences happened on dates in December and January.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client was not long out of prison and had started using drug again resulting in her offending

She said Ms Coleman has had a “very tragic background” and leads a “very chaotic life”.

However, despite having a ‘few slips’ she is trying to address her addiction issues and hopes to move out of Limerick to set up a new home with Mr Ryan in the near future.

Mr Ryan, meanwhile, faces five charges relating to incidents at three different premises in the city.

Objecting to bail, Detective Garda James Muldowney said had concerns the defendant would continue to steal to feed his heroin habit.

Judge Larkin granted him conditional bail and she adjourned both cases to May to facilitate the preparation of various reports.