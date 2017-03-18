IFA is working hard for all farmers in Limerick, writes IFA County Chairman Shay Galvin

The campaign to protect and improve Areas of Natural Constraint (ANCs) will be a major focus for IFA over the coming months. ANC payments represent a significant support, currently worth €5.5m to 3,000 Limerick farmers.

IFA has highlighted the importance of ANC payments to politicians and MEPs, and is insisting they make every effort to protect the areas already designated and to restore overall funding to its pre-2009 level, when Budget cutbacks were made. Already we have secured a Programme for Government commitment to increase the ANC allocation by €25m in 2018 and we are clear that this must be improved upon to coincide with the review.

Our Government, in the negotiations with the EU Commission on the ANC review can and must put forward strong arguments to support this vital scheme and use all of their political capital to ensure that all farmers continue to benefit.

At a number of engagements in Brussels, IFA has received assurances that there are sufficient flexibilities in place in the Guidelines to Designate ANC Areas to protect areas already classified. Member states can make a case based on local conditions to ensure that areas retain their status and continue to qualify for payments. In addition, Ireland can make a case for areas that have difficulty in qualifying under the new criteria by classifying them based on agricultural output, stocking rate, permanent grassland, and farming systems, as well as areas with specific constraints.

IFA sets out strong position on Brexit

IFA this month set out the priorities for Irish farmers and the agri-food sector that must be addressed in Brexit negotiations.

Farming and food must be at the top of the Brexit agenda, not only in Ireland but at EU level.

The key priorities for the farming and the food sector are the maintenance of the closest possible trading relationship between the UK and EU, while preserving the value of the UK market; and a strong CAP budget following the UK’s departure, which is critical for farm incomes, farm output and economic activity in rural Ireland.

We are putting the pressure on Government to launch a major diplomatic offensive at EU level that places our issues at the heart of the negotiations. We have made clear to TDs that our Government must use the strong relationship it has with both EU and UK leaders to influence a constructive approach to these difficult negotiations.

The implications of a hard Brexit are stark and we need our representatives to guard against them and work for the best possible outcome for Irish farmers.

IFA will be holding a major event focussed on agriculture, farming and Brexit next month bringing together political leaders at Irish and EU level and key stakeholders in the Irish farming and food sector, to set out the critical areas for Ireland in the negotiations and what must be delivered to secure the interests of the Irish farming and food sector in the years ahead. Find out more or book your place on the IFA website – www.ifa.ie/brexit

Livestock supports

IFA continues to make a strong case to increase the level of funding for suckler cows up to €200 per cow. Incomes on suckler farms are extremely low and it is vitally important that targeted direct payments are increased to tackle this severe income problem.

We lobbied hard for the reopening of the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP), and secured a commitment from Minister Creed on this in last year’s Budget. It is now expected that the scheme will open to new entrants this spring with applications in April and before the BPS closing date of May 15th.

The BDGP is a very important support for the suckler cow herd. 24,500 suckler farmers are in the current scheme and have received over €90m in payments to-date. There is potential to get at least another 5,000 farmers into the scheme.

Recent news that a new live cattle contract for exports to Turkey has been achieved is a very positive development and a major boost to the livestock sector. IFA worked hard to get the live export market to Turkey opened last year and has been working with exporters and buyers as well as with the Department of Agriculture to maximise the trade.

More than 19,000 cattle were exported between September and December last year, with significant price benefits being returned to cattle farmers in marts all across the country.

Turkey is a major live export market and a great opportunity for the Irish livestock sector, it is a high volume destination, capable of playing good prices. There is great interest in Irish cattle and we expect further contracts to be secured.

Milk Price

Despite a turnaround in price, the difficulties experienced by dairy farmers due to cash flow stresses from late 2015 persist on many farm. Farmers are only now starting to get relief as prices lift above costs and milk volumes start to build.

Most co-ops have been increasing milk prices by at least 1c/l each month since July. Market returns justify continued progressive milk price increases to reach at least 33c/l for March milk.

Depleted milk supplies around the world will continue to underpin strong dairy prices for some months. There is certainly scope for further Irish price lifts and IFA will continue to lobby board members to deliver fully back to farmers what significantly stronger market returns allow and to support their milk suppliers’ essential income recovery.