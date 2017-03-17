Economist to head up Mid West Action Plan for Jobs

FORMER Limerick Chamber economist Dr Órlaith Borthwick has taken up a new role which is supported by the local authorities in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

Dr Borthwick has been appointed as programme manager of the government-backed Mid West Action Plan for Jobs.

This programme has a goal to deliver 23,000 jobs in across the region by 2020.

Dr Borthwick, who has a PhD in economics, was previously a director of policy and interin chief executive at the Chamber.

She also worked as the manager of the Mid-West Regional Skills Forum with the Department of Education.

The Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor, has welcomed the appointment.

“Having met Órlaith recently, I was impressed by her professionalism, enthusiasm, and her deep knowledge of the Mid West region's economic strengths, challenges, and opportunity areas,” she said.

The newly created role, which is supported by Limerick City and County Council, Clare County Council and Tipperary County Council is driven by a number of industry leaders and regional stakeholders, while the Department of Jobs Enterprise and Innovation coordinates its successful delivery.

While Dr Borthwick’s remit is the greater Mid-West region she will be working closely with Limerick City and County Council to support it in achieving their vision for the future growth of the city-region.

“We are delighted to be working with our colleagues in Clare and Tipperary to collectively support and augment the economic potential of the Limerick City-Region. We are delighted to be working so closely with industry and our fellow stakeholders across the public and private sector,” said Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Economic Development with Limerick City and County Council Dr Pat Daly.