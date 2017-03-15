Limerick's Michael heads to Austria for Special Olympics

BALLINGARRY athlete Michael Minogue touched down in Austria this week to compete at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games.

The 28-year-old floorball player flew to Austria for the games in Graz and Schladming, which kicked off this Tuesday and will continue until March 25.

Floorball is a team sport similar to unihoc or ice hockey, but played in a rink on a standard playing surface.

Michael has been a dedicated member of Special Olympics for more than 10 years, having represented Ireland in floorball at the European Games in 2003.

“Michael is a genuine, serious and honest sportsperson, he gets on well with coaches and athletes and is very committed to all his sports – athletics, basketball and floorball,” said coach Phyllis Naughton of the Tipperary Special Olympics Club, where Michael trains.

He is extremely excited to have been chosen to represent his country again, this time for the World Games.

For the past few months, Michael has been training hard and eating healthily in preparation, as well as undergoing rigorous floorball training.

He incorporated athletics and basketball into his exercise regime to reach maximum fitness ahead of the games.