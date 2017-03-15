Limerick firms could help Coty staff facing redundancy

THE newly appointed Mid-West Action Plan for Jobs manager is confident people who are to lose their jobs at Coty in Tipperary will find alternative employment.

Dozens of Limerick people are likely to be affected by the news the firm is closing its operation in Nenagh.

And former Limerick Chamber economist Dr Orla Borthwick believes Limerick companies like Optel Vision and Johnson and Johnson can step into the breach.

“My role is here because of instances like this. I think it’s time to look at the opportunities which do exist in the region. Companies like Optel Vision are looking for this skillset. Companies like Element Six and Vision Care [Johnson & Johnson] are all actively recruiting.

"We have a motor infrastructure in place which allows for the greater movement of people across the region,” Dr Borthwick told Live95FM News.

The IDA’s Mid-West regional manager Niall O’Callaghan added: “Our thoughts are first and foremost are with the people and their families who are employed at Coty Nenagh. Ultimately, we must not be complacenct in relation to the competitiveness of further investment.”

Workers were told operations will be phased out at Coty by the end of 2018.

The firm said it was “proposing to consolidate our cosmetics operations into two core centres which will result in the closure of the Nenagh plant”.

Staff there manufacture mascaras and powders for the Max Factor range of cosmetics.