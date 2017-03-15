Five new social houses for Castleconnell after €1m allocation

FIVE new houses are to be built at St Patrick’s Villas in Castleconnell following a €900,000 grant by the Department of Housing and Planning.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney confirmed the news this week, which has been welcomed by local Fine Gael Senators Maria Byrne and Kieran O’Donnell.

“I am delighted the minister has now given approval for the project to proceed This is a major Government investment into the Castleconnell area and will, I am sure be welcomed by the community,” Ms Byrne said.

“The allocation of over €921,443 will be administered by Limerick City and County Council on behalf of the Department of Planning, Housing and Local Government. I expect to see progress on the matter shortly.”

Mr O’Donnell added: “With the funding now in place, the critical thing is that these five housing units are fast-tracked and completed as quickly as possible and I will be working to ensure this happens.”

Fine Gael leadership contender Mr Coveney was in Limerick this Tuesday to address students at the University of Limerick’s school of architecture and design.

Here, he said a mix of private and public housing was key to creating strong communities.

“We want to make sure that all of the local authorities, particularly ones with big cities in them have a very pro-active approach to both regeneration and new social housing projects," he said.

"And that we’re actually building communities rather than housing estates in the future. That’s one of the big mistakes we’ve learned from the past that we’re now trying to correct. Diverse communities growing up together. Then prevent some of the disadvantage linked to social housing in the past which I do not want to see replicated,” he told reporters.