Limerick gardai issue warning about bogus callers

Gardai are appealing to householders across Limerick to be vigilant following several reports of bogus callers over the past week.

While the callers will always offer a genuine reason for calling, gardai say they should not be given access to homes.

“I would always advise against letting any callers who are not known to you into your house. They may be legitimate, but there are always some who are trying to see what you have or what they can get from the house owner,” said Sergeant Kevin Balfe of the community policing section at Henry Street garda station.

Householders are being advised to ask any callers for business cards or contact details and to make further enquiries about their credentials before letting them into their homes.

“If they are genuine they won’t mind. If your listeners need work done to their house, they should get some they know or someone recommended to them,” added Sgt Balfe.

One example of a bogus caller in recent days was when a man called to a house in the Abbeyfeale area purporting to be repair man for a kitchen appliance.