Limerick gardai seek missing teenager

GARDAI in Limerick are seeking information about a missing teenager.

Gardai at Henry St are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Tara Cox, who is missing from the Limerick area since February 24.

Tara, who is 17 years old, is described as 5'3" in height, with light brown hair, blue eyes and medium build.

It is believed she may be in the Letterkenny area of Donegal.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Henry St on 061-212400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.”