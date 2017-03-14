Bake station plan for for former garage site in Limerick city

THE former Esso garage on Mulgrave Street in Limerick city could be set for a new lease of life under plans to be submitted to Limerick City and County Council.

Nicola Knappe has announced her intention to apply for planning permission to develop the old petrol station into a bakery and manual car wash.

Up until recently, the garage was home to the Urban Co-op (formerly the Limerick Community Grocery) business, until this group moved out to Tait House in Southill.

Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon, who represents the area at City Hall, has welcomed the proposals.

“I would absolutely welcome this. I think people would be delighted with a bakery there. It will create jobs. And a car wash would be popular, now people are going to be charged at home for their excess water,” he said.

“Mulgrave Street has always been known as a difficult street, as you had the jail, the graveyard and the psychiatric hospital. Now we’ll have the courthouse. It wasn’t a very interesting street – but now it will be,” the mayor added, “Businesses and jobs like these will bring are most certainly welcome.”

The Urban Co-Op moved to Southill last year after growing too big for the former garage, which was closed as a petrol station some years previously.

The co-operative business had moved into Mulgrave Street back in 2012.

Ms Knappe now has a period of two weeks in which to submit documents relating to a planning application to the local authority.

It’s expected local planners will then make a decision on the application within a period of three months.